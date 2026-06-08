Bandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Bobby Deol Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop After Weekend Growth, Mints This Amount

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar witnessed a sharp slowdown on its first Monday after showing gradual growth over the opening weekend.

According to live estimates from Sacnilk, the crime thriller has earned Rs 0.10 crore net in India so far on Day 4 from 523 shows. With collections still being updated, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 2.55 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 3.06 crore.

The film is currently recording an overall occupancy of 10% on Monday, reflecting a decline from the weekend trend.

Day-Wise Box Office Journey

Bandar opened with Rs 0.50 crore net on Friday from 1,365 shows nationwide. Collections improved on Saturday with Rs 0.95 crore, before touching Rs 1 crore on Sunday, its highest single-day collection so far.

Occupancy Trend

The film's occupancy showed steady growth during its first weekend. It recorded 10% occupancy on Day 1, which increased to 17% on Saturday and further to 20% on Sunday.

On Monday, occupancy dropped back to 10%, while the Hindi version reported a morning occupancy of 5.08%.

Among major centres, NCR and Hyderabad emerged as the strongest markets with 12% occupancy each, followed by Lucknow at 11%.

Jaipur recorded 8% occupancy, while Mumbai posted 7%. At the lower end, Pune and Kolkata reported just 2% occupancy, while Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru and Chandigarh stood at 3% each.

Occupancy figures for Bhopal and Chennai were unavailable at the time of reporting.

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Show Count Trends

The film's theatrical presence has reduced steadily since its release. The show count fell from 1,365 on Day 1 to 1,257 on Saturday, 1,076 on Sunday, and 523 on Monday.

NCR remained the film's biggest market with 169 shows, followed by Ahmedabad (85) and Mumbai (68). Bengaluru accounted for 43 shows, while Surat had 44. Hyderabad and Lucknow hosted 27 shows each.

About The Film

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar stars Bobby Deol, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi and Sapna Pabbi.

The crime thriller follows Samar, an ageing artist whose fading career takes a dramatic turn when a former partner accuses him of rape. As he struggles to rebuild his life, he finds himself caught in a deeply flawed legal and law-enforcement system.

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