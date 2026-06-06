Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol's Film Sees Slow Growth, Earns This Amount

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar continued its theatrical run on Saturday, but the film is still struggling to gain momentum at the box office.

According to live estimates from Sacnilk, the crime thriller has earned Rs 0.14 crore net in India on Day 2 so far from 512 shows. With the latest numbers, Bandar's total India net collection has reached Rs 0.64 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 0.77 crore.

The film maintained an overall occupancy of around 10% on Saturday, similar to its opening-day trend, indicating limited audience traction across major markets.Bandar opened on Friday with Rs 0.50 crore net collection from 1,365 shows nationwide. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 10% on its first day.

Occupancy Performance On Day 2

The Hindi version recorded a morning occupancy of 5.46% across the country, reflecting a modest start to the day. Since the afternoon, evening and night show data is yet to be reported, the overall occupancy currently remains at 5.46%.

Among major centres, Jaipur registered the highest occupancy at 13% despite operating with only 26 shows. National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Pune followed with 9% occupancy each.

Mumbai recorded 8% occupancy from 99 shows, while Lucknow reported 7% from 34 shows. Ahmedabad and Chandigarh both stood at 5%.

At the lower end, Kolkata recorded 3% occupancy, and Bhopal managed only 2%. Surat emerged as the weakest-performing market among reported centres, with just 1% occupancy from 50 shows.

Occupancy figures for Hyderabad and Chennai were unavailable at the time of reporting.

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Show Count Trends

NCR remained the film's biggest market in terms of screenings, accounting for 212 shows. Ahmedabad followed with 109 shows, while Mumbai had 99 and Bengaluru had 64.

Surat hosted 50 shows, followed by Kolkata with 37. Lucknow and Pune each had 34 shows, while Chandigarh had 32 and Jaipur 26.

About The Film

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar stars Bobby Deol, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi and Sapna Pabbi.

The crime thriller follows Samar, an ageing artist whose life spirals out of control after a former partner accuses him of rape, leading him into a troubled legal and law-enforcement system.

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