Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Stays Strong In India

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run on Friday and achieved a major box office milestone by crossing the Rs 50-crore-net mark in India. The film witnessed steady occupancy across its key markets, with Tamil Nadu continuing to lead its overall performance.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 11.72 crore (live) on Day 2. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 54.42 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 64.11 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1 across 13,067 shows with 41.6% occupancy. On Day 2, it was screened in 10,430 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 26.5%.

Language-Wise Box Office Breakdown

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 2, collecting Rs 9.50 crore (live) with 40% occupancy across 5,251 shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.25 crore (live) with 10% occupancy from 3,973 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.97 crore (live), recording 22% occupancy across 1,206 shows.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan X Review: Fans Hail Vijay's Final Film As 'Mass Blockbuster'; Praise Action, Mass Moments

Tamil Version Registers Strong Occupancy

The Tamil (2D) version reported an overall occupancy of 39% on Day 2. Occupancy stood at 32.77% during morning shows, 37.23% in the afternoon and 47% in the evening.

Among major centres, Pondicherry recorded the highest overall occupancy at 74%, followed by Chennai at 69.7% and Trichy at 66%. Coimbatore registered 58.3%, while Salem posted 40.7%. Bengaluru reported 24%, Kochi 23.7%, Trivandrum 19.7%, Mumbai 10.7%, and the National Capital Region (NCR) 6.3%.

Hindi And Telugu Occupancy Trends

The Hindi (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 9.03%. Among key markets, Bengaluru registered the highest occupancy at 22.3%, followed by Pune at 12%, Mumbai at 11%, Jaipur at 10%, Lucknow at 9.7%, Kolkata at 9%, and NCR at 8.3%.

Meanwhile, the Telugu (2D) version recorded 22.03% overall occupancy. Guntur led with 46.7%, followed by Kakinada at 32.3%, Warangal at 31.7%, Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 28.7%, Vijayawada at 27%, and Hyderabad at 20%.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language action drama headlined by Vijay. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain. The film released in theatres on July 23 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. It marks Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Earns Big At Box Office On Day 1, Vijay's Film Collects Over Rs 40 Crore - Check details

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