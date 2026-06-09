Electric Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Jump 81.20% To 26,682 Units In May: FADA

Electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India grew by 81.2 per cent to 26,682 units in May as compared to 14,725 units in the same month last year, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd continued to lead the pack with 10,340 units sold last month, up 103.42 per cent from 5,083 units in May 2025, FADA said in a statement.

Homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra followed in the second spot with 6,210 units in May 2026, as against 2,891 units in the year-ago month, up 114.8 per cent, it added.

JSW MG Motor India was in the third position at 4,984 units last month, as against 4,599 units, FADA said.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, total sales grew by 62.76 per cent to 1,70,733 units last month as compared to 1,04,896 units in May 2025, FADA said.

TVS Motor Company led the segment with retail sales of 42,459 units in May 2026 as compared to 25,804 units in the same month last year, a growth of 64.54 per cent, it added.

Bajaj Auto was in the second spot with 39,202 units as against 22,642 units, followed by Ather Energy with 28,240 units as compared to 14,101 units in May 2025, as per the FADA data.

Total electric three-wheeler retail sales last month stood at 71,867 units as against 66,185 units in May 2025, while overall electric commercial vehicle sales were at 2,400 units as compared to 1,094 units in May 2025, FADA said.

ALSO READ: NSE Extends F&O Trading Timing From August 3 As Closing Auction Framework Kicks In

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.