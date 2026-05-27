Bakrid 2026: Goat Prices Soar Up To 40% In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad Mandis

Goat prices have surged sharply across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Various wholesale markets are seeing nearly 20% to 40% higher prices as compared to last year, according to News18. Large crowds are being seen at famous goat markets across the country. Many premium goats are now being sold according to live weight, with prices ranging between Rs 350 and Rs 550 per kg, depending on the breed and city.

Mumbai

At Mumbai's Deonar Bakra Mandi, small goats, weighing around 20-25 kg, are selling between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, while medium-sized goats, weighing between 30-50 kg, are priced between Rs 27,000 and Rs 50,000.

Premium breeds, including Sojat, Totapari, Beetal and pure-white Kota goats, are being sold between Rs 55,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh. They weigh around 55 kg to 90 kg. Special heavyweight goats, above 100 kg, with rare markings and imported bloodlines, are reportedly priced between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh or even higher.

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Delhi

In Delhi's Jama Masjid and Ghazipur mandis, small goats are available between Rs 14,000 and Rs 22,000. Medium-sized goats are being sold between Rs 25,000 and Rs 45,000, while premium heavyweight goats are priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.1 lakh. Reports state that some "VIP goats" are receiving offers between Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

Hyderabad

Small goats are priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 in Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam and Jigar Mandi markets. Medium-sized goats are sold between Rs 22,000 and Rs 40,000, and premium goats between Rs 45,000 and Rs 95,000. Some rare heavyweight goats are reportedly selling for over Rs 2.5 lakh.

Kolkata

In Kolkata's Rajabazar market, small goats are being sold between Rs 11,000 and Rs 18,000, medium goats between Rs 20,000 and Rs 38,000, while premium breeds are priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 90,000. Heavyweight and social media-famous goats in Kolkata are also attracting buyers willing to spend over Rs 2.5 lakh.

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Expensive Goats Sold in India

According to News18, some rare goats with special moon-shaped or religious-style markings on their bodies are being sold between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Some expensive goats sold in previous years continue to remain popular in Bakrid this year.

Two goats from Lucknow reportedly gained attention after their owner demanded Rs 51 lakh each because of markings resembling the word "Allah".

Another heavyweight goat named Raftaar reportedly sold for nearly Rs 7 lakh, while a premium Kota breed was sold for around Rs 8 lakh in Pune.

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