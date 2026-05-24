Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Maintains Solid Weekend Momentum, Collects This Amount

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 continues its impressive theatrical run on Day 4, earning an estimated Rs 11.84 crore net in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

The Mohanlal starrer is currently running across 4,449 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at around Rs 52.44 crore, while the India gross has reached nearly Rs 61.14 crore.

The overseas market has emerged as a major strength for the crime thriller. After collecting nearly Rs 25 crore gross internationally on opening day and another Rs 20 crore on Day 2, Drishyam 3 continued to maintain solid traction across global markets on Day 3.

Drishyam 3 Box Office So Far

Drishyam 3 opened strongly with Rs 15.85 crore net on Day 1, recording 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows nationwide.

On Day 2, it earned Rs 11.05 crore net with 44.5% occupancy from 4,886 shows, showing a steady hold despite the expected drop.

Day 3 has already added Rs 3.43 crore net from 2,335 shows with nearly 42% occupancy.

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Occupancy And Show Trends

Malayalam 2D remained the film's strongest-performing format, with evening and night shows emerging as the biggest crowd-pullers. While the Tamil and Telugu versions maintained decent traction, Kannada remained the weakest-performing version overall.

Language-Wise Trend

Language-wise, Malayalam consistently delivered the highest occupancies and the biggest share of collections, comfortably outperforming all dubbed versions. Telugu and Tamil managed fair regional traction in selected markets, while Kannada remained the lowest contributor overall.

Region-Wise Trend

Kerala markets remained the backbone of the film's success. Kochi emerged as the strongest centre with occupancy above 85%. Kozhikode, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kollam also maintained consistently strong audience turnout, especially during evening and night shows.

Outside Kerala, Chennai showed strong traction for Malayalam screens, especially during evening and night shows, while Bengaluru remained comparatively lower overall. In Telugu regions, Warangal and Karimnagar outperformed Hyderabad, whereas Puducherry emerged as the strongest Tamil market. Hubballi and Tumakuru led the Kannada regions.

The Tamil version showed encouraging trends in select markets, with Puducherry emerging as the strongest centre, while Trichy and Coimbatore maintained steady occupancy levels.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal alongside Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi.

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