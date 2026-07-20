Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Comedy Film Continues Its Theatrical Run In Second Week, Ears This Much

Dhamaal 4 remained in theatres through its second week, continuing to attract audiences despite the usual weekday slowdown. The comedy entertainer has maintained its presence at the domestic box office after posting a strong opening week and a healthy second weekend. The film is currently screening across thousands of cinemas nationwide as it adds to its overall earnings.

As per Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected an approximate Rs 1.07 Crore (live) on day 11,, its second Monday. With the latest figures, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 125.57 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 149.66 crore. The final Day 11 collections are yet to be reported.

Day-Wise Collection So Far

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 14 crore on its first Friday and collected Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday. Collections stood at Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday, taking the first-week total to Rs 96 crore.

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During its second weekend, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. On Day 11, it added an estimated Rs 1.07 crore (live) while running across 4,985 shows with an overall occupancy of 10%.

Occupancy Across Major Regions

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 9.31% on Monday, with 5.23% occupancy during morning shows and 12% in the afternoon.

Among key markets, Chennai registered the highest occupancy at 18%, followed by Jaipur at 13%, Chandigarh at 12.5%, and Bengaluru and Lucknow, which each recorded 11.5% occupancy. National Capital Region (NCR) reported 10.5%, while Mumbai stood at 9.5%. Pune recorded 8%, Kolkata posted 6.5%, Ahmedabad registered 6%, Hyderabad saw 5%, and Surat and Bhopal recorded 4.5% occupancy each.

About

Dhamaal 4 is the latest instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise. The film follows a group of eccentric characters who become involved in another chaotic adventure driven by misunderstandings, comic situations and a hunt for fortune.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjida Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

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