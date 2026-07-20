Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Film Maintains Strong Momentum, Earns This Amount

The second weekend proved fruitful for Dhamaal 4, with the film registering another increase in collections on July 19. Riding on the strong weekend performance, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is now nearing Rs 170 crore worldwide.

Here's how the film performed on Day 10:

Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 12.75 crore at the Indian box office, recording a 24.4% increase over its July 18 collection of Rs 10.25 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 124.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 148.40 crore.

The film also collected Rs 1.25 crore overseas on July 19, taking its international total to Rs 21.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 169.90 crore after ten days in theatres.

Occupancy Trend

Along with higher collections, Dhamaal 4 also witnessed improved occupancy on July 19. The film registered an overall 39.35% Hindi occupancy across 8,712 shows nationwide.

The film opened with 19.23% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 46.62% in the afternoon. The evening shows saw the highest footfall with 56.46% occupancy, while the night shows recorded 35.08%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12, giving the film a strong opening weekend.

Collections then dropped to Rs 8.75 crore on July 13, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on July 14, Rs 6.75 crore on July 15, and Rs 6 crore on July 16, ending its first week with an India net collection of Rs 96 crore.

The second week began with Rs 5.50 crore on July 17, before jumping to Rs 10.25 crore on July 18. The strong run continued on July 19, giving the film a solid finish to its second weekend.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise and is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 200 crore.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

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