Coal India Business Update: Production Up 19%, BCCL Output Nears 3 Million Tons YoY

Coal India Ltd.'s coal production for the month of October increased by 19.3% on a year-on-year basis, according to an exchange filing from the company, on Sunday.

The production output increased to 67.2 million tonnes in October.

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Coal India's October coal production rose 2.4% year-on-year to 57.8 million tonnes (MT), compared with 56.4 MT in the same month last year, according to provisional data filed with stock exchanges.

Coal offtake for the month increased 18.7% to 70.3 MT from 59.2 MT a year earlier.

During April-October FY27, the state-owned miner's production edged up 0.7% to 388.2 MT from 385.5 MT in the corresponding period last year. Offtake during the seven-month period grew 9.2% to 454.6 MT, compared with 416.2 MT a year ago.

Among the subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) recorded the highest production in October at 20.8 MT, up 25.35. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) produced 14.3 MT, a rise of 17.4%.

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) posted the sharpest growth, with output rising 64.7% to 5.9 MT. Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) produced 4.6 MT, up 27.9%, while Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) output rose 26.1% to 7.3 MT.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) produced 2.9 MT, up 7.1%. Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) was the only major subsidiary to report a decline, with production falling 4.3% to 11.4 MT.

On the offtake front, WCL logged a 50.2% jump to 6.7 MT in October, while CCL's offtake rose 44.7% to 8.0 MT. ECL's offtake increased 35.1% to 4.9 MT. MCL dispatched 20.6 MT, up 13.0%, and SECL 15.6 MT, up 19.5%. NCL's offtake dipped 1.1% to 11.2 MT.

In the April-October period, production declined at NCL 14.6%, MCL 4.2%) and BCCL 9.8%, while WCL, CCL and ECL posted growth of 15.9%, 21.1% and 12.3%, respectively.

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Coal India Q2 Results

Coal India Ltd. reported a 53% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, although earnings fell short of analyst estimates as higher revenue growth failed to translate into the expected operating performance.

The state-run coal producer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,516 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,259 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the figure missed the estimated Rs 6,965 crore.

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