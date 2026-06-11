Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Advance Booking: Premium Rs 3,300 IMAX Tickets Sold Out Weeks Before Release

Christopher Nolan's latest epic The Odyssey is seeing remarkable pre-release buzz in India. Although the film is still more than a month away from release, several premium IMAX shows are filling up fast, with some of the most expensive tickets already sold out.

Advance bookings for IMAX screenings opened on June 8, nearly five weeks before the film's worldwide release on July 17. Within days, audiences began snapping up tickets, especially in Mumbai and the National Capital Region.

Premium Seats Already Sold Out

The highest-priced tickets for The Odyssey are available at PVR Icon, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, where recliner seats cost Rs 3,300. Many of these seats have already been booked for opening weekend shows.

At Miraj Cinemas' IMAX screen in Wadala, Mumbai, sofa seats priced at Rs 1,800 have sold out for much of the July 17-19 weekend. Only limited seats remain for a few screenings.

The NCR is showing similar trends. Premium IMAX seats priced between Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,400 at Select City Walk and Priya Cinemas are witnessing strong demand, particularly for evening and night shows.

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Nolan's Popularity Driving The Rush

Christopher Nolan enjoys a massive fan following in India, and his films have consistently performed well in premium formats. That popularity appears to be translating directly into advance bookings for The Odyssey.

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The film is also attracting attention because it is the first movie to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. As a result, many fans are choosing IMAX screens specifically to experience the film in its intended format.

India is among the first countries where IMAX advance bookings have opened, giving local audiences early access to tickets.

About The Film

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's classic Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War.

The film stars Matt Damon in the lead role as Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope and Tom Holland who plays their son Telemachus. The other casts include Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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