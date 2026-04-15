Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Wednesday, April 15 For Bihu, Vishu? Check Here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in certain parts of the country will remain closed today, April 15 as some states mark the beginning of new year, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for fiscal 2026-27.

Bank holidays are designated in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional festivities. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays of every month.

On Wednesday, April 15 banks are scheduled to be closed in regions such as Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Shimla for Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Himachal Day.

Bengali New Year



Nababarsha, the Bengali New Year marks the beginning of the new year in the traditional Bengali calendar. This day is considered an auspicious muhurat to begin new ventures and offer prayers.

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Bohag Bihu



Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu is celebrated to mark Assamese New Year, when spring and the seeding season starts. It is a seven-day agricultural festival to welcome the new agricultural cycle, through feasts, music, and Bihu dance.



Vishu



Vishu, Malayali New Year festival is typically celebrated on April 14 or 15 as the Sun transits into Medam Rashi. The festival celebrates new beginning, agricultural harvest through the traditon of viewing Vishu Kani, which is belived to bring properity and good luck for the year.

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Himachal Day



Celebrated annually on April 15, Himachal Day, marks the formation of Himachal Pradesh in 1948, when over 30 princely states were merged into a centrally administered territory.

Bank Holidays In April

In April, banks are scheduled to observe eight holidays in addition to the weekend holidays.

Check bank holidays schedule for April -

April 1, Wednesday - To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

April 2, Thursday - Maundy Thursday

April 3, Friday - Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday - Ambedkar Jayanti, Bihu, Tamil New Year etc.

April 15, Wednesday - Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day

April 16, Thursday - Bohag Bihu

April 20, Monday - Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

April 21, Tuesday - Garia Puja

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