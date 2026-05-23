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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, May 23? Check Here

Since May 23 is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks across the country will remain closed.

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, May 23? Check Here
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Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, May 23 since it is the fourth Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27.

When Are Banks Closed?

RBI marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday is tomorrow, May 24, 2026 as it is a Sunday. In addition to the weekend holidays, the next RBI bank holiday banks in Tripura will next remain closed on May 26 due to the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

ALSO READ: Banks Must Compete On Basis Of Customer Experience To Retain Relevancy: EY Report

What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In May 2026

Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 12 days in May 2026.

May 1, Friday: Everywhere except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (Maharashtra Day, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu)
May 9, Saturday: West Bengal (birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore); all other states and union territories (second Saturday)
May 16, Saturday: Sikkim (State Day)
May 23, Saturday: Holiday for all banks across India due to fourth Saturday
May 26, Tuesday: Tripura (birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam)
May 27, Wednesday: Everywhere except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Goa, Bihar (Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha)
May 28, Thursday: Holiday in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar (Bakri Eid)
May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sundays (holiday for banks across India)

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Allows Two Days Work From Home For Select Staff

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