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Bank Holiday In Delhi: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, Oct 10? Check Here

Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, except when those days coincide with national, religious, or regional holidays.

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Bank Holiday In Delhi: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, Oct 10? Check Here
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Bank Holiday On October 10: Banks across India, including Delhi will remain closed on Saturday, October 10 since it is the second Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, except when those days coincide with national, religious, or regional holidays.

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When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday is on Sunday, October, 11 2026. In addition to the weekend holidays, the next bank holiday is on October 17, when banks in Agartala will next remain closed due to Maha Saptami.

The RBI's holiday list varies from state to state depending on national, religious, and regional observances. This month, the RBI has notified 11 bank holidays for all public and private sector banks.

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October Bank Holidays - Full List

DateDayHolidayStates/Centres
Oct. 2FridayMahatma Gandhi JayantiNationwide
Oct. 10SaturdayMahalaya Amavasye

Bengaluru, Kolkata

Oct. 17SaturdayMaha SaptamiAgartala
Oct. 19MondayDussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami

Multiple centres including Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong

Oct. 20TuesdayDasara/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja

Multiple centres across India

Oct. 21WednesdayVijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram

Oct. 22ThursdayDurga Puja (Dasain)Gangtok
Oct. 23FridayDurga Puja (Dasain)Gangtok
Oct. 26MondayLaxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar

Oct. 29ThursdayKarva ChauthShimla
Oct. 31SaturdaySardar Vallabhbhai Patel's BirthdayAhmedabad

The holiday dates and applicable banking centres are based on the 2026 RBI holiday calendar.

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Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026

DateDayReason
Oct. 4SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 10Saturday

Second Saturday

Oct. 11SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 18SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 24SaturdayFourth Saturday
Oct. 25SundayWeekly holiday

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