Bank Holiday In Delhi: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, Oct 10? Check Here

Bank Holiday On October 10: Banks across India, including Delhi will remain closed on Saturday, October 10 since it is the second Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27.
When Are Banks Closed?
The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.
Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, except when those days coincide with national, religious, or regional holidays.
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When Is The Next Bank Holiday?
The next bank holiday is on Sunday, October, 11 2026. In addition to the weekend holidays, the next bank holiday is on October 17, when banks in Agartala will next remain closed due to Maha Saptami.
The RBI's holiday list varies from state to state depending on national, religious, and regional observances. This month, the RBI has notified 11 bank holidays for all public and private sector banks.
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October Bank Holidays - Full List
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|States/Centres
|Oct. 2
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|Nationwide
|Oct. 10
|Saturday
|Mahalaya Amavasye
Bengaluru, Kolkata
|Oct. 17
|Saturday
|Maha Saptami
|Agartala
|Oct. 19
|Monday
|Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami
Multiple centres including Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong
|Oct. 20
|Tuesday
|Dasara/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja
Multiple centres across India
|Oct. 21
|Wednesday
|Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)
Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram
|Oct. 22
|Thursday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok
|Oct. 23
|Friday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok
|Oct. 26
|Monday
|Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar
|Oct. 29
|Thursday
|Karva Chauth
|Shimla
|Oct. 31
|Saturday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
|Ahmedabad
The holiday dates and applicable banking centres are based on the 2026 RBI holiday calendar.
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Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|Oct. 4
|Sunday
|Weekly holiday
|Oct. 10
|Saturday
Second Saturday
|Oct. 11
|Sunday
|Weekly holiday
|Oct. 18
|Sunday
|Weekly holiday
|Oct. 24
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Oct. 25
|Sunday
|Weekly holiday
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