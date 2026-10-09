Bank Holiday In Delhi: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, Oct 10? Check Here

Bank Holiday On October 10: Banks across India, including Delhi will remain closed on Saturday, October 10 since it is the second Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, except when those days coincide with national, religious, or regional holidays.

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When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday is on Sunday, October, 11 2026. In addition to the weekend holidays, the next bank holiday is on October 17, when banks in Agartala will next remain closed due to Maha Saptami.

The RBI's holiday list varies from state to state depending on national, religious, and regional observances. This month, the RBI has notified 11 bank holidays for all public and private sector banks.

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October Bank Holidays - Full List

Date Day Holiday States/Centres Oct. 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Nationwide Oct. 10 Saturday Mahalaya Amavasye Bengaluru, Kolkata Oct. 17 Saturday Maha Saptami Agartala Oct. 19 Monday Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami Multiple centres including Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong Oct. 20 Tuesday Dasara/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja Multiple centres across India Oct. 21 Wednesday Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram Oct. 22 Thursday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok Oct. 23 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok Oct. 26 Monday Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar Oct. 29 Thursday Karva Chauth Shimla Oct. 31 Saturday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Ahmedabad

The holiday dates and applicable banking centres are based on the 2026 RBI holiday calendar.

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Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026

Date Day Reason Oct. 4 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 10 Saturday Second Saturday Oct. 11 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 18 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 24 Saturday Fourth Saturday Oct. 25 Sunday Weekly holiday

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