Delhi Airport Hasn't Imposed 48-Hour Advance Passenger Manifest Rule For Inbound Flights: Sources

Delhi Airport has denied claims that airlines have been asked to submit passenger manifests for all inbound flights 48 hours in advance, sources said adding that no such instructions have been issued.

This follows a post by Redbox alleging that airlines had been directed to provide passenger details for all flights arriving at Delhi airport at least 48 hours before landing. The post linked the alleged requirement to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Delhi Airport sources denied the claim, saying the airport had not issued any instructions to airlines to submit passenger manifests within the specified timeframe.

In a post on X on October 9, Delhi Airport said its operations were normal and urged people not to circulate unverified information.

“Operations at Delhi Airport are normal. We strongly urge everyone to refrain from sharing or circulating unverified information and baseless rumours,” the airport said.

It also advised the public to refer to its official channels for information about airport operations and other updates.

Passenger manifests contain details of travellers booked on a flight. The alleged directive had raised questions about whether airlines operating inbound flights to the national capital faced a new requirement to submit passenger information in advance.

The clarification seeks to dispel speculation surrounding the reported requirement for advance submission of passenger manifests, which contain details of travellers booked on a flight.

The claim had raised questions about whether a new reporting requirement had been introduced for airlines operating flights into the national capital.

However, the airport's clarification, along with confirmation from airlines that they had received no such instructions, indicates that the reported directive is not in effect.

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Delhi Airport is one of India's busiest aviation hubs, handling domestic and international passenger traffic. Any changes to passenger information requirements or operational procedures could have implications for airlines and airport operations.

The airport has urged the public to verify information through official sources rather than rely on unconfirmed social media posts.

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