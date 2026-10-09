Supreme Court Flags Commuter Hardship As 57 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Amid Protests

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the closure of metro stations in Delhi ahead of a proposed protest, while hearing pleas against the shutting down of 57 metro stations and the cancellation of 28 trains.

The Top Court said its concern was about commuters travelling into Delhi from different states. Not everybody has a car, it observed, and everything cannot simply be brought to a halt.

“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this, take corrective steps keeping in mind difficulties for citizens,” the Supreme Court noted, cited by The Indian Express.

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57 Stations To Stay Shut Till Further Notice

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice, citing security reasons ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate.

Interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station.

Police Deny Permission For Protest

Delhi Police on Friday denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, and prohibitory orders have also been imposed in the New Delhi district.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Left groups and student outfits of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have called for the protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: Delhi Police Denies Permission; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Train Services Also Hit

Ahead of the protest, mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) railway stations were cancelled on Friday.

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