CJP Protest: Delhi Police Denies Permission; Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Delhi Police on Friday denied permission for Cockroach Janta Party's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders in New Delhi district.

Addressing a press conference on CJP's proposed protest on October 10, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nupur Prasad said, "On October 7, 2026, an application from Saurabh Das, Co-Convenor of the Cockroach Janata Party, was received in the New Delhi District. As per the application, an intimation was given regarding a protest to be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10 concerning the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Prasad said that upon processing this intimation, it was found that the notice was received at very short notice and under current guidelines, an application to organise an event at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days prior to the scheduled date.

"It is also important to note that, based on the past conduct of the CJP on a separate occasion, undertakings and lawful directions given previously were not followed. In light of the non-compliance with prescribed procedures, the failure to adhere to past legal directions, and the current state of public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is hereby denied."

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Left groups and student outfits of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have called for protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators also demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Ahead of the protest, Mail and Express trains to New Delhi (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) stations have been cancelled on Friday.

Delhi Police have asked DMRC to close entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations from 9pm on October 9 and continue the restrictions on October 10 until the situation normalises.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: Railway Cancels Mail, Express Trains To Two Delhi Stations; Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.