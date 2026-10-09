CJP Protest: Railway Cancels Mail, Express Trains To Two Delhi Stations; Check Details

Northern Railway has activated a contingency plan and cancelled Mail and Express trains to New Delhi (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) stations on Friday.

The move comes ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party in Central Delhi on October 10.

In its statement, the railway said intelligence inputs and a traffic advisory point to severe road congestion around the two stations.

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It expects the congestion between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 10. It cited planned protests by opposition parties in Central Delhi as the reason for the plan.

Which Trains Are Cancelled

Two sets of trains are affected. All Mail and Express trains that start their journey after 2 p.m. on October 9 and are due at NDLS or NZM are being cancelled at source.

Mail and Express trains scheduled at the two stations between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 10 are also cancelled at source. The statement did not list individual trains.

The CJP has announced a protest in Delhi on October 10, asking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

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Political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke launched the party online on May 16, 2026, and it is a play on the name of the ruling BJP.

What The Group Demands

The group's demand relates to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It also seeks changes in how rolls are revised and how the Election Commission is constituted.

The announcement followed a CJP rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, which the party says drew thousands despite police restrictions.

Dipke said supporters from across India would march to the capital if Kumar did not step down. He has also warned that any place where police stop protesters would become their "Jantar Mantar".

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Ahead of the protest, numerous CCTV cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar.

The SIR has been a flashpoint before. Opposition parties earlier protested in Parliament against the exercise, alleging it aimed to disenfranchise voters in states.

Passengers travelling to or from the capital on October 9 and 10 should check the status of their trains before leaving for the station.

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