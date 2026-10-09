CJP Protest: Entry And Exit Gates Of These Delhi Metro Station To Remain Closed From 9 PM Today; Check Details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 56 metro stations ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest scheduled for October 10 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Entry and exit gates at the 56 metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 and throughout October 10 until further notice.

The DMRC announced the closure in a post on X. “Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice,” the agency said.

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However, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected metro stations, except New Delhi metro station.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in the New Delhi district.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Left groups and student outfits of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have called for a protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstrators are also demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Ahead of the protest, mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) railway stations were cancelled on Friday.

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