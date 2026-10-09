Why Was USS Abraham Lincoln At Sea For 321 Days? Inside The US Carrier’s Iran War Mission

The USS Abraham Lincoln returned to its home port near San Diego, ending a 321-day deployment that saw the US aircraft carrier support military operations against Iran and keep nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines away from home for almost a year.

The deployment, initially planned as a routine Pacific mission, was extended twice as the conflict with Iran intensified, turning it into one of the US Navy's longest and most demanding carrier assignments in recent years.

According to The New York Times, the prolonged mission also raised concerns over shortages of fresh food, problems with essential services aboard the ship and the psychological toll on its crew. The Lincoln left San Diego on November 21, 2025, for a planned deployment in the Pacific. However, the mission changed in February 2026, when the US and Israel went to war with Iran.

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The carrier was subsequently deployed to the Middle East to support US military operations. As the fighting continued, the Navy extended its deployment twice, keeping the ship and its crew at sea well beyond their expected return date.

The carrier spent more than 260 days at sea without a port stop, according to the report. Its 321-day deployment ended just five days short of the 326-day mission completed by the USS Gerald R. Ford earlier in 2026.

The extended deployment also highlighted the logistical challenges of sustaining a warship during a prolonged conflict. Attacks on facilities in the Middle East disrupted supply routes, complicating efforts to deliver provisions and other essential supplies.

As the deployment continued, reports emerged of deteriorating living conditions aboard the carrier. Accounts cited by The New York Times described limited fresh food, plumbing difficulties and disruptions to basic services.

The strain extended beyond the ship's day-to-day operations. The Navy acknowledged that eight sailors from the Lincoln's carrier strike group had attempted suicide during the deployment, intensifying concerns about the mental health and welfare of personnel serving on prolonged combat missions.

The reports prompted renewed scrutiny of the Navy's ability to sustain lengthy deployments while ensuring adequate supplies, living conditions and psychological support for its personnel.

Senior officials defended the crew's performance and disputed portrayals of the carrier as dysfunctional, even as concerns over the deployment continued to draw attention.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the carrier shortly before its return and praised the sailors for completing their mission. He acknowledged the difficulties associated with the deployment and accepted responsibility for signing the orders that extended it.

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Hegseth also presented the crew with the Presidential Unit Citation, one of the US military's highest unit-level honours, recognising exceptional performance in combat.

The carrier's return marks the end of an extraordinary deployment, but it also raises broader questions about the demands placed on US naval personnel during extended wartime operations.

For the sailors and Marines arriving in California, the immediate priority was reuniting with their families after months at sea. For the Navy, the mission has renewed questions about resupply arrangements, crew welfare and how long a carrier can remain deployed without a break.

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