Tankers Hit Mines? Several Heavy Explosions Reported In Hormuz

Several powerful explosions were reported in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, with Iranian state broadcaster IRIB citing military sources. The broadcaster said that oil tankers may have struck naval mines deployed in the area.

According to IRIB, the explosions occurred minutes before the report was broadcast. Military sources suggested that vessels travelling through routes not authorised by Tehran may have triggered the explosives. However, the report did not confirm whether any tankers had been hit or provide independent verification of the suspected mine strikes.

The broadcaster did not disclose the number or identities of the vessels potentially involved. It also did not provide details about possible casualties, injuries among crew members or damage to ships following the reported blasts.

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Military sources cited by IRIB said oil tankers using “unauthorised” routes through the strategic waterway may have struck mines deployed in the area. However, the available information did not establish whether the explosions were directly linked to commercial shipping or confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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The lack of details about the vessels involved, the location of the suspected mine strikes and the extent of any damage leaves key questions unanswered. There was also no confirmed information about whether shipping operations in the affected corridor had been disrupted following the reported explosions.

The reported blasts come amid heightened tensions surrounding maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against using maritime routes that Tehran has not authorised. These warnings have raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping through the narrow passage, which is a critical route for global energy supplies.

Any confirmed attack on oil tankers or the presence of naval mines in a commercial shipping corridor could raise further concerns about maritime security and the movement of oil shipments through the region.

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