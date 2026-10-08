US-Iran War: 81 Aircraft Hit And $45 Billion Cost; Here's What The Congressional Report Says

The US military has lost or sustained damage to 81 aircraft during its war with Iran, with the losses estimated to be worth between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report.

CNN citing the report said that the assessment covers aircraft, helicopters and drones involved in US military operations against Iran. More than half of the losses were MQ-9 Reaper drones, widely used by the US military for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support and combat search-and-rescue missions.

The list also includes some of the US military's most advanced and strategically important aircraft, including an F-35A fighter jet and an E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft.

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The E-3 Sentry is a four-engine aircraft equipped with a large radar dome and is used for tracking targets, managing airspace and supporting military operations.

According to the CRS report, the estimated $1.9 billion-$3.3 billion cost depends on the US Department of Defense's plans for repairing or replacing the damaged and destroyed aircraft. The figures were based on estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

The broader cost of the Iran war is significantly higher. CNN reported that the conflict has cost the US at least $45 billion, excluding damage to US military infrastructure and bases across the region.

Not all of the 81 aircraft may have been permanently lost. The report noted that some damaged aircraft could have returned to service. This includes eight F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jets that sustained light damage during an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan in September.

The CRS assessment draws on information from the US Defense Department, its inspector general, US Central Command (CENTCOM) and media reports.

The report also highlights concerns over the Pentagon's limited disclosure of the scale of US military losses. It raises questions for Congress over whether lawmakers are receiving sufficient information to assess the impact of the war and determine the funding required for repairs and replacements.

Another concern is whether the US defence industry has enough capacity to replace the aircraft while meeting existing military requirements and foreign arms commitments.

The report also warns that losses of scarce, high-demand platforms could affect US military readiness beyond the Middle East.

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“Congress may assess whether losses in certain high-demand platforms that are aging and limited in number, such as the E-3 Sentry, create capability gaps or increase risk in other theaters,” the CRS report said, according to CNN.

The MQ-9 Reaper has borne a particularly heavy share of the losses. An Atlantic Council report cited by CNN said the US had lost 45 MQ-9s in the Middle East this year, describing the rate as “alarming”.

The Air Force has lost about 35% of its MQ-9 fleet since 2004, the report said.

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