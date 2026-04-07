'Whole Civilisation Can Be Wiped Out Tonight': Trump Warns Iran Of Annihilation If Truce Deadline Lapses

The US President issued another threat to Iran on Tuesday as his deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz looms. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again”, he said, in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He warned that US stands by its Tuesday deadline to wipe out Iran.

“I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen”, he continued.

“WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”.

This comes after Trump on Monday hinted at a potentially big attack on Iran ahead of Tuesday's ceasefire deadline, amid the ongoing Middle East war.

During his address to the media, Trump claimed that the whole country could be taken down in a single night, and that this night could be Tuesday night.

"Iran can be taken down in one night, maybe tomorrow. Entire country of Iran can be taken down in one night", Trump stated on Monday.

ALSO READ: Trump's Big Signal Amid Tuesday's Deadline For Iran, Says 'MAGA Loves What I'm Doing'

After the President's statement, crude oil prices jumped with global benchmark brent crude trading nearly 1.5% higher.

Earlier on Monday, the republican President had called Iranians "capable fighters", in a moment of rare praise for Tehran.

"Iranians are capable fighters, they are very tough people," he remarked. However, he added that even though the enemy is strong, they are not as strong as about a month ago.

"The enemy is strong, not so strong like they were about a month ago."

Hormuz Remains The Critical Chokepoint

Control of the Strait of Hormuz - a vital artery linking Gulf producers to global markets - remains central to the crisis. Iran continues to regulate transit, permitting only select ships to pass. While there are tentative diplomatic efforts, including talks involving Oman, uncertainty persists over how quickly flows can normalize.

Investor sentiment has also been shaken by mixed messaging from Washington. Trump has alternated between suggesting a quick resolution and threatening escalation, including expanded military action. With the conflict entering its sixth week and attacks continuing across the region, oil markets remain firmly on edge.

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