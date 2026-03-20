Who Was Ali Mohammad Naini? Iran's IRGC Spokesman Killed In Israeli Strikes

Ali Mohammad Naini, the chief spokesman of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been reported killed in what Tehran described as US-Israeli strikes, marking the loss of one of the Guard's most prominent public voices.

A second brigadier general, Naini had served as the IRGC's spokesperson since 2024, when he succeeded Ramazan Sharif. In that role, he became the face of the organisation's media and messaging strategy, regularly engaging with domestic and foreign press while articulating Iran's hardline positions.

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Born in 1957 in Kashan, Naini was not just a military figure but also an academic. He was a professor of social sciences at Imam Hossein University in Tehran, an institution closely affiliated with the IRGC. His dual role as a military commander and scholar helped position him as a key figure in shaping Iran's narrative on security, strategy, and ideological doctrine.

Within the IRGC, Naini was widely regarded as a specialist in psychological operations, soft power, and what Iranian officials describe as “cognitive warfare.” Before becoming spokesman, he held senior cultural roles within both the IRGC and the Basij, further cementing his influence in the organisation's ideological outreach.

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In his final public remarks, Naini struck a defiant tone, dismissing claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran's naval capabilities had been destroyed. He challenged Washington to test its claims in the Persian Gulf and asserted that Iran's missile programme remained robust, even under wartime conditions.

Naini had also been under international scrutiny. In October 2024, the United Kingdom sanctioned him under its Iran sanctions regime, citing his role in promoting IRGC-linked threats against Israel. The measures included an asset freeze and travel ban.

The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Ali Mohammad Naini in a post on X, identifying him as the spokesperson and head of the public relations apparatus of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

????ELIMINATED: Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC.



Naini served in several propaganda and public relations roles. In his role as the IRGC's main propagandist for the past 2 years, he disseminated the regime's terrorist… pic.twitter.com/e29Elb16FS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2026

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Naini had held multiple roles in propaganda and public relations, and had served as the IRGC's chief spokesperson for the past two years. The IDF alleged that he played a central role in disseminating the Iranian regime's messaging across the Middle East, including to allied groups, with the aim of influencing and supporting attacks against Israel.

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