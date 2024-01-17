Vivek Ramaswamy Urges DeSantis, Haley To Drop Out Of The Presidential Race In Favour Of Trump

He went on to assert that it “would be healthy for this country” if the two competitors stepped down and endorsed the frontrunner after just one primary. [GOP voters] sent a positive message to all of us that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee of this party, and I think Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would actually at this point do this country and this party a service by stepping aside,” the former candidate was quoted as saying by FoxNews.com on Wednesday.