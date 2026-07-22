US-Saudi Nuclear Deal To Be Announced Soon: What Has Emerged So Far

US President Donald Trump has approved an agreement that would allow Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear programme with the ability to enrich uranium on its own soil. The move marks a significant shift in longstanding US non-proliferation policy.

According to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Trump is expected to seek congressional approval for the agreement. If approved, then this agreement will allow US companies to participate in building Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear industry.

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The reported deal is likely to attract criticism, particularly as the US has said one of the objectives of its military campaign against Iran is to prevent Tehran from acquiring the capability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Critics argue that permitting Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium could undermine that message, even if the programme is intended for civilian purposes. Others have expressed concerns that higher levels of uranium enrichment could potentially be misused.

Saudi Arabia has long pursued a civilian nuclear programme as part of its strategy to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

While negotiations over US-Saudi nuclear cooperation have continued across multiple US administrations, under former president Joe Biden, discussions were linked to a broader agreement that included Saudi recognition of Israel, according to The New York Times.

Those talks stalled following Israel's war in Gaza, but the Trump administration revived negotiations without requiring normalisation with Israel.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the US last year, the two countries announced a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation, describing it as a long-term partnership based on non-proliferation standards.

According to reports, the proposed agreement would remain in force for 30 years and would allow US companies, including Pittsburgh-based nuclear energy company Westinghouse, to help develop Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear sector.

One of its key provisions would permit Saudi Arabia to pursue domestic uranium enrichment following a joint US-Saudi study, Al Jazeera reported.

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While uranium enrichment is legally used to produce fuel for nuclear power plants, the same technology can also be used to produce highly enriched uranium suitable for nuclear weapons if enrichment continues to much higher levels.

Saudi Arabia has previously said it would seek a nuclear weapon if Iran were ever to acquire one, although Tehran maintains its stance that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes only.

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