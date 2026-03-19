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US Market Today: Nasdaq Slumps Over 1%; Dow Jones, S&P 500 Extend Losses After Fed Decision To Hold Rate

Both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened nearly 1% lower.

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US Market Today: Nasdaq Slumps Over 1%; Dow Jones, S&P 500 Extend Losses After Fed Decision To Hold Rate
US market today
Image: Unsplash

The main US stock market indices opened sharply lower on Thursday, extending losses from the FOMC's decision to hold fund rates steady the previous day. 

Tech-heavy Nasdaq index sank 1.27% or nearly 300 points lower to open at 21,872.07, both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened nearly 1% lower at 6,562.98 and 45,810.54 respectively. 

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve decided to hold fund rates between 3.5% and 3.75% for the second time on signs and projections of elevated inflation in the economy.

Core inflation rate is expected to be at 2.7% by end of 2026, up from 2.5% forecast in December. Powell, in his speech, said, "Near term inflation expectation are up in the recent weeks."

Jerome Powell and ten other members voted for maintaining the interest rate, while voting against the action was Stephen I. Miran, who preferred to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point. The Fed in its median 2026 GDP projection to 2.4% from 2.3%.

ALSO READ: Federal Reserve Chair Powell To Stay Until DOJ Investigation Is Over

In addition, the dot plot indicates that Fed is expected to lower rates by a quarter-point in 2026 and another quarter-point in 2027, the same as they projected in December

Wall Street plunged at close on Wednesday, marking its sharpest post-Fed decision declines since December 2024. The Dow dropped roughly 768 points or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively. 

Soaring crude oil prices also weighed on the indices, with the global benchmark Brent Crude racing past $111, up by nearly 4%. West Texas Intermediate traded 0.74% higher at $96.17. 

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