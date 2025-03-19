Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Federal Reserve Chair Powell To Stay Until DOJ Investigation Is Over

He further added that he would serve as Chair pro-term until a successor is confirmed.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Federal Reserve Chair Powell To Stay Until DOJ Investigation Is Over
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that he has no intention to leave the board unless the investigation is completely over. He further added that he would serve as Chair pro-term until a successor is confirmed.

"On the question whether I will leave while the investigation is ongoing, I have no intention of leaving the board until the investigation is well and truly over with transparency and finality,” he said during the Fed meet press conference on Wednesday.

This comes as the Fed is preparing for leadership change as Powell's term ends in May. He will be replaced by Kevin Warsh, nominated by Trump.

Trump has been pushing for larger rate cuts by the Fed, arguing that it is needed to stimulate the economy. On Wednesday, before the Fed announced his decision he asked the same question on when he will reduce the interest rates.

This is a developing story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FOMC Meeting Highlights: Powell Holds Interest Rates For Second Time, Revises Inflation Outlook Upward To 2.7%

FOMC Meeting Highlights: Powell Holds Interest Rates For Second Time, Revises Inflation Outlook Upward To 2.7%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source