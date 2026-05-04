UAE's Fujairah Oil Facility Targeted In Iranian Strikes, Three Indian Nationals Injured: Report

Three Indian nationals have been injured in an Iranian attack on the oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates, according to reports on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Fuzairah Media office in the UAE said that Iran had carried out aerial attacks which triggered a fire in the oil industrial zone.

In light of reported Iranian drone attacks, flights at major UAE hubs, including Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, were temporarily suspended.

Iran's FARS News Agency reported that an aerial strike targeted an oil industrial zone in Fujairah, triggering a fire. The fire was announced by the UAE's Fujairah government information office. Authorities in the UAE are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

The Iranian news media also said that the port of Dubai was targeted by missile attacks that damaged American facilities in this port.

ALSO READ: UAE Suspends Dubai, Sharjah Flights After Iranian 'Drone Strikes'

In addition, Al Jazeera, quoting the UAE Ministry of Defense, claimed that four cruise missiles were heading towards the country's territory from the direction of Iran had been detected.

The reported incident comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly involving Iran and the United States. Iranian state media claimed that the country's navy had blocked what it described as “American-Zionist” warships from entering a sensitive maritime zone.

Separately, unverified reports suggested that missiles were fired at a US warship near Jask Island after it allegedly ignored warnings issued by Iranian forces. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

In response, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated via a post on X that no US Navy vessels had been struck, effectively rejecting the reports of a successful attack.

Al-Jazeera reported that the reported escalation comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would begin “Project Freedom” on Monday, aimed at “guiding” stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the announcement, US Central Command would support the operation with 15,000 military personnel, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, alongside warships and drones.

ALSO READ: Iran Navy Launches Missiles Against Two US Warships In Hormuz: Reports

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