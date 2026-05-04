'I Was Hit, CCTV At Counting Centres Turned Off': Mamata Banerjee Targets EC After BJP Sweep In Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Assembly election results, claiming the Election Commission of India acted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and enabled the “loot” of over 100 seats, ANI reported.

Addressing reporters, the Trinamool Congress chief termed the BJP's performance an “immoral” and “illegal” victory.

"More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back." She said

She said complaints were raised with officials, including Manoj Agrawal, but no corrective action was taken.

Banerjee also accused central forces and top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, of being complicit in what she described as electoral malpractice.

She further alleged serious lapses at a counting centre, claiming CCTV cameras were switched off and TMC agents were denied entry despite prior assurances.

Banerjee also said violence broke out after 3 pm and alleged she was physically assaulted.

"From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere." CM Banerjee added

The BJP is heading for a sweeping victory in West Bengal, leading or winning in over 200 seats. The TMC trails significantly, while the Congress looks set for a marginal presence with just a couple of seats.

Smaller parties, including AJUP, have also made limited gains.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.