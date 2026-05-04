'Lotuses Blooming From Gangotri To Ganga Sagar': Modi Thanks BJP Workers, People Of Bengal, Assam In Victory Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to the people of West Bengal and Assam for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further expressed his congratulations and praised the efforts of BJP's workers in securing this victory.

"Today is a historic and unprecedented day. When years of hard work. turn into success, the happiness that alights on one's face is something I'm observing on the face of every BJP worker across the country," Modi said.

"Every small and big BJP Kayakarta has once again achieved excellence, they have made the lotus bloom.You have made a new history," he added.

The prime minister praised BJP's national president Nitin Nabin and said that he provided invaluable advice to BJP workers.

Modi also highlighted BJP's success in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura. He stated that NDA's Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar, had registered a notable victory.

"Victory and defeat are natural parts of democracy and electoral politics. But the people of five states have shown the whole world why India is the mother of democracy," he stated.

He noted the 93% turnout in West Bengal and remarked that it was historical in of itself. He also highlighted the record turnout in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. He further drew attention to extensive participation of women in the voting process and said that it paints a bright picture of India's democracy.

"Democracy is not just a doctrine for us but a value that runs in our blood. This is a stream of values, and today, it wasn't just India's democracy that won but also India's constitution. Our constitutional bodies have won, our democratic processes have won," Modi said.

Modi also expressed his congratulations to the election commission and those workers involved in facilitating the voting process. He praised their contributions and remarked that their maintenance of the dignity of India's democracy will always be remembered by history.

He also spoke about the extensive success that the BJP has seen in India, noting that more than 20 states had BJP governments.

"Last year, on Nov. 14, when the results of Bihar elections came out, I said to you all from this very place, from BJP's headquarters, I had told you all, Ganga will flow from Bihar and reach Ganga sagar. With the victory in Bengal there have been lotuses blooming from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar," he stated.

"Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Bihar and now West Bengal, have BJP-NDA governments. Friends in 2013, when BJP had chosen me as the candidate for Prime Minister and I had gone to enroll my nomination, I got surrounded by journalists. I spontaneously said, I haven't come here, nor has someone sent me here, maa Ganga has called me here," he added.

Modi further praised notable figures from Assam's history, stating that they inspired Assam to pursue development.

"Taking inspiration from great personalities such as Srimanta Sankardev, great warrior Lachit Bhorphukan, Upendranath Bhrama, Bhupen Hazarika, Assam has increased the pace of its development," he stated.

ALSO READ: Bengal Election Results: A Look At Biggest Winning Margins As BJP Wave Sweeps State

The Prime Minister stated that BJP's success is rooted in its promise of "good governance" to its people.

"Our mantra is naagrik devo bhava. We are engaged in the service of the people and that is why people trust us the most. The public is clearly seeing good governance and growth wherever there is BJP," he said.

Modi also spoke about Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, who established the organisation in 1951.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's soul must have received so much peace today. He gave the message to every kayarkarta to live for the nation and die for it. He proved with his life, that he didn't have a moment's hesitation to give his life for the greatness of the nation," he stated.

He also praised Mukherjee's efforts to partition Bengal and keep a section of it within India, in lieu of ceding it to Pakistan.

"Friends, Mukherjee fought a great fight to keep West Bengal a part of India, he was waiting to realise his vision for West Bengal for a long time," PM Modi said.

"He has given BJP party workers that opportunity. This is a new chapter in Bengal's destiny. From today, Bengal is free of fear, is filled with the promise of Bengal's development. Bengal will develop," he added.

ALSO READ: Bengal Election Results: A Look At Biggest Winning Margins As BJP Wave Sweeps State

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