US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Ceasefire Deal Reached; Trump To Hold Talks With Iran In Pakistan

On the 40th day of US-Israel-Iran war, US President Donald Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Tehran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped during peacetime.

He also said Iran has proposed a "workable" 10-point peace plan that could help end the war launched by the US and Israel in February. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management. It wasn't immediately clear whether that meant Iran would loosen its chokehold on the waterway.

Here are all the updates on the US-Israel-Iran war