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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Ceasefire Deal Reached; Trump To Hold Talks With Iran In Pakistan

Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Ceasefire Deal Reached; Trump To Hold Talks With Iran In Pakistan
Iran War Live Updates
3 minutes ago

On the 40th day of US-Israel-Iran war, US President Donald Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Tehran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped during peacetime.

He also said Iran has proposed a "workable" 10-point peace plan that could help end the war launched by the US and Israel in February. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management. It wasn't immediately clear whether that meant Iran would loosen its chokehold on the waterway.

Here are all the updates on the US-Israel-Iran war

Apr 08, 2026 06:58 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Falls Over 5%, WTI Down 15%

Brent prices have fallen sharply following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary ceasefire, just hours after he threatened to end the Iran civilisation. Brokered by the Pakistani government, Trump has confirmed he has ordered his troops to call off the strikes on Iran, which has agreed to the two-week ceasefire proposal.

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Oil Indices Fall Up To 15% As Donald Trump Agrees To A Temporary Ceasefire With Iran

Apr 08, 2026 06:56 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Missile Alerts Continue In Middle East

Even as the ceasefire was announced, missile alerts continued in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday, hinting at the chaos surrounding the diplomatic moves.

Apr 08, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Ceasefire Announced But Is Israel Unhappy?

Israel has also agreed to the terms of the two-week ceasefire agreement, according to a White House official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But there are concerns in Israel about the agreement, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the media. The person said Israel would like to achieve more.

 

(Source: AP)

Apr 08, 2026 06:49 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Ceasefire Extends To Israel And Hezbollah

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire extends to Israel and Hezbollah halting fighting in Lebanon.

Apr 08, 2026 06:47 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Immediate Ceasefire Between US And Iran

Sharif, in a post on X hours earlier, urged Trump to extend his deadline by two weeks to allow diplomacy to advance. He used the same post to ask Iran to open the strait for two weeks.

In a post on X, Sharif wrote, "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes. Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!"

Apr 08, 2026 06:44 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Credits Pakistan PM

US President Donald Trump said he had come to the decision of ceasefire "based on conversations" with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Gen Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief.

 

(Source: AP)

Apr 08, 2026 06:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israel's Stand On Ceasefire

Israel is part of the two-week ceasefire that US President Donald Trump declared and will halt strikes on Iran as diplomatic negotiations are held, two White House officials tell Reuters.
 

Apr 08, 2026 06:38 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Demands

Iran's demands for ending the war include control of the strait, the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, the lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets. The demands indicate an effort to remake both the geopolitical order in the Middle East and the global oil trade.
 

Apr 08, 2026 06:37 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Statement On Ceasefire

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The statement read:

"On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region."

"In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme Natiqal Security Council."

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."

For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations." [sic]
 

Apr 08, 2026 06:35 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Accepts Ceasefire Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.

Apr 08, 2026 06:33 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump's Post on Truth Social

In a post on social media website Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP." [sic]

Apr 08, 2026 06:31 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Announces Ceasefire with Iran, Citing 'Workable' Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump backed down from his threat to attack Iran just under two hours before the deadline, agreeing to a two-week ceasefire. This move comes after Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. Trump cited Iran's 10-point peace plan as a "workable" basis for negotiations, stating that most points of contention have been resolved. Talks between the US and Iran are set to begin in Islamabad on Friday. 

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