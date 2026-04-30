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US Iran War Live Updates: US To Forfeit Seized Iranian Tankers After Trump Rejects Hormuz Proposal

Here are the latest updates on the US Iran war.

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US Iran War Live Updates: US To Forfeit Seized Iranian Tankers After Trump Rejects Hormuz Proposal
7 minutes ago

As the US-Iran conflict completes two months, Washington is looking to forfeit two Tehran-linked oil tankers seized by naval forces enforcing a blockade against the Islamic Republic.

The US Department of Justice has started the forfeiture process, Bloomberg reported citing an official. Both countries have been enforcing dual blockades in and around the Strait of Hormuz as President Donald Trump seeks to ramp up economic pressure on Iran. 

Meanwhile, Trump told Axios that he does not plan to lift  naval blockade of Iran's ports until he secures a deal with Tehran to address the country's nuclear program, extending a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a key connectivity route, which has disrupted global energy supplies.

The President had rejected a recent proposal from Iran to reopen the strait but that would have delayed talks on the nuclear issue until later.

Apr 30, 2026 08:52 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: How Much Did War With Iran Cost US So Far?

The United States has spent around $25 billion on the Iran war, Bloomberg reported citing Pentagon's budget chief, who was speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday. Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst shared the estimate during testimony alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. 

Apr 30, 2026 08:36 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Oil Touches $120 A Barrel

Oil jumped from the highest close in almost four years as tensions between US and Iran, hinting a continuation in its naval blockade. Brent crude traded near $120 a barrel after soaring over 6% to the highest level since June 2022 on Wednesday. 

Apr 30, 2026 08:13 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: US Seeks To Forfeit Iranian Tankers

The US is planning forfeiture of two Iran-linked oil tankers, which were seized by naval forces enforcing a blockade against the Islamic Republic, Bloomberg reported. Last week, US forces boarded the vessels Tifani and Phonix near Sri Lanka, according to the Pentagon.

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