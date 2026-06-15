Waaree Energies Shares Rise 1% After 800 MW Solar Module Order Win

Waaree Energies Ltd. shares rose nearly 1% on Monday after the company announced that it had secured an order to supply 800 megawatts of solar modules from a domestic customer.

The stock was trading at Rs 3,058 apiece on the NSE, up 0.88% or Rs 26.60 during the session. This comes on the back of an order received from a 'renowned customer who is a leading energy solutions provider'.

The order involves the supply of solar modules and is scheduled for execution during financial year 2026-27, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

The company did not disclose the financial value of the deal or the identity of the customer.

Waaree Energies shares have traded flat this year, having gained around 3% on a year-to-date basis. In the past 12 months, the stock has gained around 6%.

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