BBC Layoffs: UK Broadcaster To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs — What We Know So Far

The BBC is preparing to announce hundreds of job cuts in its news division as early as next week, the Financial Times reported.

The cuts are part of a broader restructuring that could see the British broadcaster shed around 2,000 jobs across the organisation to save hundreds of millions of pounds.

The news division, which supplies content across the BBC's television channels, radio, apps, website and regional outlets, will be the first department to reveal the extent of the reductions.

It employs roughly a quarter of the BBC's more than 20,000 staff, with departments across the corporation directed to reduce costs by approximately ten percent.

Insiders told the FT that the announcements are expected to affect specific radio shows, with one person warning the reductions "could be noticeable to BBC viewers and listeners."

The disproportionate impact on the news division stems from the nature of its costs, the majority of which are headcount-related, leaving little room to absorb reductions elsewhere. Other departments, such as content, have greater flexibility to cut non-staff expenditure.

Group-wide cost controls are already in place, covering recruitment, travel, management consultancy spending, and expenditure on conferences, awards and events.

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New BBC Director-General Matt Brittin, the former Google executive, told the FT last month that "hard and unpopular choices" lay ahead as the corporation sought long-term financial stability. Staff feedback received so far, he said, had urged management to avoid "salami slicing" teams in ways that would leave remaining employees overworked.

The cuts come as the BBC enters the final stretch of negotiations with government ministers over its future funding model.

Officials are examining whether the licence fee, currently required for watching live television or using BBC iPlayer, could be extended to private streaming platforms such as Netflix. The broadcaster is simultaneously investing in its iPlayer streaming service and producing more content for YouTube to attract younger audiences.

The BBC reportedly declined to comment.

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