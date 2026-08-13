Who Is Arjun Aravind? Indian-Origin Teen Accused Of Killing Mother, Brother In US Home

An Indian-origin teenager has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his mother and younger brother at their home in Massachusetts, United States, following an overnight manhunt.

Arjun Aravind, 17, a resident of Acton and a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, was taken into custody early Wednesday after police in Wayland, Massachusetts, responded to an unrelated alarm at a parking lot, spotted his mother's missing Honda Accord with him inside, NDTV reported.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, theft of a motor vehicle, and use of a vehicle without authority.

What Happened

Authorities allege Aravind fatally attacked his mother, 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind, inside their Martha Lane home on Tuesday before fleeing in his mother's car.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the alarm was raised after a tutor arrived for a scheduled appointment that evening and could not enter the house.

She then alerted the boys' father, who was unable to reach his family and asked police to carry out a welfare check.

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Officers found Venkatesan's body in the basement and Siddarth's on the first floor, both bearing what officials described as visible signs of trauma. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner, and the weapon used remains unclear.

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According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, investigators found Aravind had shown troubling behaviour in the period before the killings, including using ChatGPT to explore scenarios involving harming his family, reportedly under the guise of writing "Gothic novel-kind of stories."

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What's Next

Aravind was scheduled to appear before Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

Since juvenile courts lack jurisdiction over murder cases, he will instead be arraigned on the murder and related assault charges at Concord District Court at a later date.

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