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'Social Media Making Children Unhappy': UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

UK Prime Minister announced the suspension of social media access for children under 16 years of age.

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'Social Media Making Children Unhappy': UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Social Media Ban For Children Under 16
Image: AI Generated

United Kingdom has banned social media access for children under the age of 16 years on Monday, May 15, a measure aimed to avoid intrusion of technology in daily lives of young citizens.

In a video post on X, UK Prime Minister announced the suspension and wrote, "We are banning social media access for under 16s. These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life. I just can't let that go on anymore. So we're giving children their childhoods back."

Starmer's announcement comes following response from parents over a government consultation. Nine in ten parents responded to the consultation seeking such a ban, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told Sky News earlier. The administration considered two broad options: a “blanket” ban on under-16s using social media, or age restrictions on key features of social networks and apps. “A ban is on the table,” she added.

 

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