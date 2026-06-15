'Social Media Making Children Unhappy': UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

United Kingdom has banned social media access for children under the age of 16 years on Monday, May 15, a measure aimed to avoid intrusion of technology in daily lives of young citizens.

In a video post on X, UK Prime Minister announced the suspension and wrote, "We are banning social media access for under 16s. These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life. I just can't let that go on anymore. So we're giving children their childhoods back."

Starmer's announcement comes following response from parents over a government consultation. Nine in ten parents responded to the consultation seeking such a ban, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told Sky News earlier. The administration considered two broad options: a “blanket” ban on under-16s using social media, or age restrictions on key features of social networks and apps. “A ban is on the table,” she added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.