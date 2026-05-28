US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas

US-Iran War Live News Updates: As the US-Iran conflict completes three months, Washington carried out fresh strikes in Tehran, while both countries remained at odds over how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces launched airstrikes on a military site, Bloomberg reported citing a US official, who called the attack defensive. They also shot down drones targeted at a commercial ship, and struck a launching unit.

Prior to this, US President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with the talks, as the White House denied an Iranian report on a draft agreement that mentioned Tehran and Oman would monitor the Srait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global supply chain. “The strait's going to be open to everybody,” Trump said, adding the US will “watch over it.”

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