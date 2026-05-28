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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas

US and Iran tensions continue even as the conflict completes the three month mark with both sides remain uncertain about the way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas
Catch All LIVE Updates On US-Iran Conflict
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US-Iran War Live News Updates:  As the US-Iran conflict completes three months, Washington carried out fresh strikes in Tehran, while both countries remained at odds over how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces launched airstrikes on a military site, Bloomberg reported citing a US official, who called the attack defensive. They also shot down drones targeted at a commercial ship, and struck a launching unit.

Prior to this, US President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with the talks, as the White House denied an Iranian report on a draft agreement that mentioned Tehran and Oman would monitor the Srait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global supply chain. “The strait's going to be open to everybody,” Trump said, adding the US will “watch over it.”

Catch all LIVE updates on US-Iran conflict here.

May 28, 2026 09:07 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Claims To Attack US

Iranian forces have ckaimed that an 'American airbase' has been targeted in response to US attack near Bandar Abbas.

 

(Source: Al Jazeera)

May 28, 2026 09:03 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Where Did US Attack?

According to Iranian media, US forces attacked towards Bandar Abbas port, so casualities have been reported so far.

May 28, 2026 08:18 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Oil Hits $96 Amid Fresh Tensions

Oil gained gained a drop of over 5% on Wednesday, as US forces made fresh strikes in Iran, while Washington and Tehran remained at odds over how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Brent rose above $96 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $90. 

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas

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