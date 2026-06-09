US-Iran Breakthrough? Draft Agreement 'Preliminarily Acceptable' To Team Trump, Says Report

Amid the ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region, there are reports that a draft agreement aimed at ending hostilities has been sent to the United States for review.

According to Sky News Arabia, citing a special source, the proposed deal has received preliminary acceptance from the U.S. administration, potentially marking progress in negotiations focused on de-escalation and regional stability.

While details of the draft were not immediately disclosed, the development comes amid intensified international attempts to prevent further escalation in the region.

The reported progress aligns with ongoing U.S.-led diplomatic initiatives focused on resolving key points of contention and restoring stability.

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Negotiations have been particularly complex due to strategic issues surrounding critical maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies and international trade.

Diplomatic channels have remained active in recent weeks as regional and international stakeholders seek a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

Any agreement would likely involve security guarantees, measures to reduce military tensions, and mechanisms to ensure freedom of navigation through key waterways.

The preliminary acceptance of the draft by Washington, if confirmed, could provide momentum to the broader peace process.

However, officials have yet to publicly comment on the contents of the proposal or indicate a timeline for final approval.

The reported development is being closely watched by global markets and policymakers, given the potential implications for regional security, oil prices and international trade flows.

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