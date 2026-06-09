US Army's Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Hormuz, Crew Rescued — Watch Video

The US Army's Apache helicopter gunship went down near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to a report by The New York Times citing two sources briefed on the incident.

Both of the helicopter's crew members were safely rescued following the crash, while authorities have not confirmed whether hostile fire, mechanical failure or other factors were responsible for the incident.

US military officials have not yet issued an official statement, and the situation remains under review as search-and-rescue operations concluded.

The aircraft reportedly crashed during ongoing regional tensions involving Iran and allied forces, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

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The report said that the military has deployed Apache helicopters, armed MQ-9 Reaper drones, and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets as part of an aggressive Central Command strategy. This operation aims to counter Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has blocked most commercial shipping traffic.

In retaliation for the blockade, the United States restricted access to Iranian ports in April.

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