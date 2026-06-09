Israel-Iran War: Tehran Reopens Airport; IDF Intercepts Aerial Target Launched From Yemen

Flight operations resumed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Tuesday after Iranian authorities lifted a temporary suspension imposed amid heightened tensions with Israel. The airport, Iran's main international gateway, had halted incoming flights on Sunday following Iranian missile strikes on Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliatory actions, reported Hindustan Times.

Iranian state media reported that regular commercial flights, as well as services carrying Hajj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia, began arriving early Tuesday. Airport officials confirmed that operations had returned to normal after the brief disruption. The closure marked the latest interruption for the airport, which had only recently reopened in April after being shut for several weeks during broader regional hostilities.

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Meanwhile, security concerns remained high across the region. The Israeli military said it intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from Yemen after warning sirens sounded in the southern city of Eilat. “A suspicious aerial target coming from Yemen was intercepted. The incident is closed. No injuries were reported,” the army said.

While no group has formally claimed responsibility for the latest salvos, regional analysts suggest the strikes are a direct fallout of the intensifying escalation between Israel and Iran, according to reports from German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the drone was successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force before reaching its target area. No injuries or damage were reported, and the military declared the incident concluded.

Diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation are also underway. According to Axios, US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly urging the Israeli leader to exercise restraint and forgo military retaliation against Iran following Tehran's recent missile attack. The report said Trump warned Netanyahu that Israel could find itself isolated in a renewed conflict with Iran if hostilities intensify further.

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