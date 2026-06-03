Trump's Iran Challenge: US Struggles To Locate Uranium For 10 Nuclear Bombs, Says Report

The fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile has emerged as one of the biggest hurdles in any potential peace agreement with Tehran, with experts warning that the material could be sufficient to produce at least 10 nuclear weapons.

According to a report by The New York Times, much of Iran's uranium is believed to be stored deep underground and potentially spread across multiple locations, making it difficult for the United States to locate, secure or destroy.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. However, the challenge of identifying and accessing Iran's uranium reserves has pushed Washington to prioritise diplomacy over military action.

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“Iran is being sanctioned because they have highly enriched uranium, Iran is being sanctioned because of their nuclear activities,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, according to NYT.

“If they agree to give up those things, there will be sanctions relief associated with their commitment and compliance with those agreements.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated in February that Iran possessed about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to 60%, a level that experts say can be converted into weapons-grade material within weeks. The uranium is typically stored in canisters roughly the size of scuba tanks, allowing it to be dispersed across several facilities.

Much of Iran's highly enriched uranium is believed to be stored near the Isfahan nuclear complex, a heavily fortified underground facility that experts say may be beyond the reach of even US bunker-buster bombs.

Satellite imagery reviewed by analysts suggests Tehran has reinforced the site with blocked tunnel entrances, road barriers and additional defensive structures.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has identified Isfahan as a likely storage location, though experts caution that the exact whereabouts of the uranium remain uncertain.

“There are a lot of unknowns,” Joseph Rodgers of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told NYT.

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A smaller share of the stockpile may be located at Natanz, while scrutiny has also intensified around the underground Pickaxe Mountain facility. Analysts say Iran could have dispersed material across multiple undisclosed sites.

The IAEA estimates Iran holds more than 19,930 pounds of enriched uranium. While much of it is below weapons-grade levels, experts say Tehran retains the capability to further enrich the material if its nuclear infrastructure remains operational.

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