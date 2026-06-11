Trump Says Want Iran Deal 'Now', Rules Out Boots On Ground But Vows Bigger Bombings

US President Donald Trump on Thursday struck a defiant tone on Iran, declaring that Tehran was "finished" while signalling that he still preferred a negotiated settlement over a prolonged military confrontation.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he would like to reach a deal with Iran "now", even as he suggested that military action against the country could intensify in the coming hours. "There will be bigger bombing tonight," Trump told Fox News, indicating that any fresh strikes would be more powerful than previous operations.

However, he stressed that he did not want to commit ground troops to the conflict. "I don't want boots on the ground," Trump said during the interview.

The US President reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never be allowed to acquire or develop a nuclear weapon, describing that objective as non-negotiable.

ALSO READ: US Behind Attacks On Three Vessels With Indian Crew Since June 8; MEA Says 'Deeply Worrisome'

While warning of tougher military action, Trump also indicated that he would prefer to avoid targeting key civilian infrastructure. According to Fox News, Trump said he would rather not strike Iranian bridges and power plants, suggesting a desire to limit broader damage despite escalating pressure on Tehran.

Trump repeatedly asserted that Iran was "finished", underscoring his view that the country's position had been severely weakened.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

Trump's remarks to Fox News suggest a dual-track approach — maintaining the threat of stronger military action while leaving the door open for a diplomatic agreement aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says 'Want Deal Now' Minutes After Fresh Strike Warnings Against Iran

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.