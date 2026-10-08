'Whether I Get It or Not, I've Done Far More': Trump Explains Why He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has said he does not know whether he will win this year's Nobel Peace Prize, but argued that it would be "a great discredit" to the committee if he were overlooked, citing his claim of having settled eight wars.

Trump was responding to a reporter in the Oval Office, who noted that the prize is due to be announced on Friday and asked whether he had any regrets about how he had used his time behind the desk.

"I don't know what their decision is going to be," Trump said. "They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me, but whether I get it or not, I have done far more and I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I'm not saying that out of scorn."

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He then listed what he considers his credentials.

"I settled eight wars. Another one is coming. I got all the hostages back. I did things that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging. I'm just telling you the facts," he said, adding that he had "saved millions and millions of lives".

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Trump also pointed to Iran, saying he had "stopped maybe the total obliteration of the world because Iran will never have a nuclear weapon". He described this as "a very positive thing" that other presidents "should have done before me".

Referring to last year's prize, awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Trump said she had given it to him. "She said she didn't deserve it, that I deserved it," he said, adding that he was "very honored to receive it indirectly".

He also took a swipe at a predecessor. "Obama got it and he didn't do anything. He still doesn't know what he got it for," Trump said, noting that Barack Obama won it soon after taking office. Obama received the prize in 2009.

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Trump added that since last year's award he had stopped "a lot of wars from happening by using the powers of tariffs and lots of other things as a threat".

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for ending eight conflicts, though several of those settlements have been disputed or remain fragile.

His remarks on Iran come as the US-Iran war, which began on February 28, enters its eighth month, with Washington reportedly weighing renewed strikes before the November 3 midterms.

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