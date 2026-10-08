Video: Trump Heckled Again In Texas As Protester Is Assaulted By Crowd

US President Donald Trump was interrupted by a heckler at a campaign event in San Antonio, Texas, with video circulating on social media appearing to show the protester being struck by a member of the crowd as he was removed.

Trump was speaking at a rally for Republican candidates in the battleground state, 27 days before the November 3 midterm elections.

The interruption was described as brief. Widely shared clip, posted by the account Acyn, appears to show a scuffle in the audience.

Neither the identity of the protester nor the person who allegedly assaulted him has been established.

In clips, Trump was heard responding to the heckler from the stage. As the man was escorted out, Trump said he would have to "lose a lot of weight", and told the crowd he was "going back to mom right now".

He added that the protester did not know his mother "voted for Trump".

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He also claimed that "many of these protesters are paid" and that they were "paid by enemies of our nation".

The incident comes as Republicans make their final push for control of Congress. Texas is a key arena, with Senator Ken Paxton's campaign among the contests Republicans are watching closely.

The president has also had to contend with an unpopular war with Iran, which began on February 28 and is now in its eighth month.

Higher fuel prices have become a drag on Republican candidates, according to reports this week. The Atlantic and Axios reported on Wednesday that Trump is weighing renewed strikes on Iran before the vote, and that the Pentagon has been told to stay ready. No final decision has been made.

Trump's rallies have drawn hecklers before, and he has often responded directly from the stage. The White House has not commented on the San Antonio incident.

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