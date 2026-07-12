Trump, European Leaders Named In Alleged Target List Published By Iranian Newspaper

A conservative Iranian newspaper known for its hardline stance has published an infographic naming US, Israeli and European leaders as potential targets for retaliation following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the development comes after Khamenei's successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed revenge in his first public message since his father's funeral.

"Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," Mojtaba said in a message released on Saturday.

"These criminals, whose names appear on a list, will take to their graves the wish of a peaceful death in their beds."

ALSO READ | 'Nation's Demand Is Ours': Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge In First Message After Father's Funeral

The government-run Hamshahri newspaper published an online infographic featuring photographs of 13 foreign leaders alongside Mojtaba's statement, Khaleej Times reported.

However, while Mojtaba referred to a list of those responsible, he did not publicly name any individuals, and there is no indication that the newspaper's infographic was officially authorised by the Iranian government.

Among those featured in the infographic are US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The list also includes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Interestingly, the infographic appeared only in the newspaper's online edition and was not included in its Sunday print edition.

ALSO READ | Ayatollah Khamenei Buried After Week Of National Mourning As Successor Mojtaba Stays Out Of Public View

Iran has accused several European countries of supporting the US during the conflict by allowing American military aircraft to use their airspace and by failing to condemn strikes on Iranian territory.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was reportedly injured in the strikes that killed his father, has not appeared in public since before the conflict.

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