Trump Dinner Shooting: US Intel Links Iran War 'Grievances' To Assassination Plot

With no prior criminal record, the Donald Trump dinner shooting suspect, Cole Allen, a Caltech graduate who worked as a part-time tutor, may have been motivated by the Iran conflict.

In an intelligence report sent to state and local law enforcement across the country, as well as other federal agencies, the US Department of Homeland Security identified the US-Israeli war with Iran as a possible motive for Allen, the accused of trying to kill US President Trump and senior members of his administration at a White House reporters' gala last month.

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The suspect was found to have "multiple social and political grievances," according to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis's preliminary evaluation dated April 27.

It concluded that the Iranian conflict "may have contributed to his decision to conduct the attack," citing Allen's criticism of American actions in the war on social media.

The only information provided by US officials regarding Allen's purported motivation is an email he sent to family members the evening of the attack. Without specifically referencing Trump, the statement, which officials have characterised as a manifesto, expressed rage at the administration and mentioned his intention to attack the "traitor" delivering a speech.

"It's being closely looked at," an FBI official told Reuters.

A review of posts on a Bluesky social media account connected to Allen that shared and posted a variety of anti-Trump sentiments in the weeks preceding the attack is part of the investigation.

Along with broad criticisms of the Trump administration over immigration enforcement, Elon Musk, and Russia's war in Ukraine, the posts also criticised American actions in Iran.

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Allen has been accused of assaulting a federal officer, attempting to kill the president, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and transporting weapons across state lines. He is being detained without a plea at the moment.

According to reports, Allen fired at least once after running through a magnetometer. VG, a Secret Service agent, was hit in the chest but was spared thanks to a bulletproof vest.

Allen, however, did not receive any of the five rounds of retaliation; fired by the officials, instead, he was taken into custody after falling and suffering minor wounds.

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