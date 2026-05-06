IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification: SRH Go Top After Beating PBKS; What Both Teams Need To Reach Playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table, knocking Punjab Kings off their perch after a commanding 33-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. In a high-scoring contest, SRH's explosive batting proved too strong for the visitors, despite a fighting unbeaten century from young Aussie all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

Batting first, SRH posted a daunting 235/4 after Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tore into the PBKS attack with a 54-run opening stand in just 3.3 overs. Ishan Kishan then anchored the innings with a 32-ball 55 before Heinrich Klaasen's 69 off 43 balls and Nitish Kumar Reddy's (29 off 13) late flourish powered SRH past the 230-mark.

Chasing 236, Punjab Kings collapsed to 23/3 inside the powerplay after early strikes from Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga, including the wicket of captain Shreyas Iyer. Cooper Connolly kept PBKS alive with a brilliant 107* off 59 balls, his maiden century in T20 cricket, but lacked sustained support from the other end as Punjab finished on 202/7.

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The result reshuffles the top of the IPL 2026 table, with SRH displacing PBKS to move to first place with 14 points from 11 matches, PBKS slip to second on 13 points from 10 games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are all close behind on 12 points, tightening the race for the top four.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after SRH vs PBKS:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 12 1.42 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 12 0.51 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playoff Qualification Scenario

The victory leaves SRH in a strong position to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. With 14 points already on the board, one more win from their remaining three league matches should effectively secure qualification.

If SRH win two or all three of their remaining fixtures, they could finish on 18 or 20 points respectively, a tally that would likely guarantee a top-two finish and the added advantage of playing Qualifier 1.

SRH Remaining Fixtures

May 12: vs Gujarat Titans (Away - Narendra Modi Stadium)

May 18: vs Chennai Super Kings (Away - MA Chidambaram Stadium)

May 22: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Home - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)

Punjab Kings Playoff Qualification Scenario

Despite the defeat, PBKS remain firmly in control of their playoff destiny with four matches still left to play. Punjab need two wins from their remaining fixtures to move to 17 points, a total that has historically been enough to secure qualification.

PBKS also have the advantage of playing three consecutive home matches in Dharamshala before ending their league campaign in Lucknow.

PBKS Remaining Fixtures

May 11: vs Delhi Capitals (Home - Dharamshala)

May 14: vs Mumbai Indians (Home - Dharamshala)

May 17: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Home - Dharamshala)

May 23: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Away - Ekana Stadium)

With just weeks left before the playoffs, the margin for error is rapidly shrinking. SRH have strengthened their hold at the top with a statement win, while PBKS remain well-placed but now face increasing pressure from a tightly packed chasing group.

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