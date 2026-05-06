8th Pay Commission: Railway, Defence Employees To Keep Eye On This Key Meeting Next Week

The 8th Central Pay Commission will hold key consultations with unions and organisations from the Ministries of Defence and Railways in Delhi on May 13 and 14, 2026.

According to an official notice issued on May 6, interested stakeholders must apply online by May 10, along with a Memorandum ID generated after submission of their proposals.

"The Eighth Central Pay Commission will interact with Institutions /Organizations of Ministry of Defence (MoD) & Ministry of Railways (MoR) and Unions / Associations of Defence Forces & Railways located / registered in Delhi on 13th & 14th May, 2026 (Wednesday and Thursday)," stated the notice signed by Abhay N Sahay, deputy secretary of the commission.

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The venue and schedule will be communicated later, with more such meetings expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), representing central government employees, last month submitted a comprehensive memorandum outlining major demands for the 8th Pay Commission.

Among the proposals is a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.83 for employees and pensioners.

The body has also sought a 6% annual increment, a revision of HRA slabs with a minimum of 30%, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for employees recruited after January 1, 2004.

The memorandum further recommends restructuring the current 18 pay levels into seven, ensuring at least five promotions over a 30-year career, and revising pensions every five years.

It also proposes expanding the definition of a family unit for salary calculations.

Additional demands include enhanced benefits such as up to 600 days of earned leave encashment, 45 days of paternity leave, 240 days of maternity leave, and improved insurance and gratuity provisions.

The panel has also called for Rs 2 crore compensation for employees who die in service-related incidents. All recommendations, the council said, should be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

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