Three Indians Missing After Attack On Vessel Off Oman Coast, Says MEA

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel near the coast of Oman, describing the targeting of civilian maritime traffic as unacceptable and reiterating the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and international shipping routes.

At least three Indian crew members are missing while 21 have been rescued after a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman came under attack.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and efforts are underway to locate the missing crew members. The incident has raised fresh concerns over maritime security and the safety of Indian nationals working on international shipping routes.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep concern over the incident and called for restraint amid rising tensions in the region.

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The government said the safety and security of commercial shipping remain critical for global trade and energy supplies, particularly in strategically important waterways around the Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

The MEA noted that India is closely monitoring developments and remains engaged with relevant authorities regarding the situation.

It stressed that attacks on merchant vessels pose risks not only to seafarers but also to the stability of international commerce and maritime transportation networks.

The statement comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, where several commercial vessels have faced threats or attacks in recent months.

Such incidents have intensified worries over the safety of shipping lanes that carry a significant share of global energy exports and trade flows.

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India reiterated its longstanding position in favour of maintaining secure and open sea lanes and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

The government stressed for the need to maintain the smooth passage of commercial ships and ensure the safety and security of seafarers navigating international waters.

The MEA said it would continue to follow the situation closely and take necessary steps in coordination with concerned stakeholders.

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