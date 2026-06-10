Trump Renews Threat To Obliterate Iran's Critical Infra As Talks Look Derailed

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen once more after President Donald Trump hinted that new US strikes on Iran might be near and warned that military force is still an option as diplomatic efforts continue to stall.

Trump warned he was considering striking important Iranian infrastructure, such as power plants and bridges, in remarks that dramatically elevated the language.

After weeks of relative calm were disrupted by a new wave of hostilities, Trump told Fox News that he was thinking about launching more assaults against Iranian infrastructure. "I may keep going," Trump added. "They had a chance to sign a deal and survive."

In response to recent American raids on Iranian targets close to the Strait of Hormuz, Iran deployed missiles and drones targeting US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Since the truce went into place in April, the exchange was one of the most violent clashes between the two nations.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump also reiterated his condemnation of Tehran. He said, "They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!" Iran is all rhetoric and no action. "The Middle East's bully is dead!" Trump continued.

The most recent escalation came after a US Apache chopper was shot down close to the Strait of Hormuz. The aircraft was hit by an Iranian drone while on patrol, according to US sources. The two crew members made it out alive.

Trump added, "These two pilots were able to take (the Apache) down into the sea, where ultimately, they were rescued, for the first time in US military history, by an unmanned sea drone."

Nearly 20 Iranian sites were hit during a four-hour operation targeting command centres, observation radars, and air defence systems, according to US sources. The strikes occurred on Qeshm Island and close to the vital ports of Sirik and Bandar Abbas, according to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran retaliated by attacking US-affiliated military locations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan with missiles and drones. The IRGC claims that American aggressiveness prompted the strikes. Jordan claims to have intercepted many missiles en route to the al-Azraq military base after regional air defence systems were triggered. Kuwait and Bahrain also claimed to have intercepted incoming threats.

Diplomatic efforts are under increased pressure due to the resumed violence. Trump had stated that talks with Tehran were in their "final throes" and that a breakthrough might occur in "two to three days" just a few days prior.

"Any diplomatic process requires a minimum stable environment," stated Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

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